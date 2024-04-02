Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DPUKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 24th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DPUKY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.