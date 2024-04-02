Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DPUKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on May 24th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of DPUKY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
