Breedon Group plc (BREE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.50 on May 17th

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Breedon Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:BREE opened at GBX 383 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 351.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 460 ($5.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

