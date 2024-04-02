Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

