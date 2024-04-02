Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

