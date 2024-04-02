KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

KEY opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

