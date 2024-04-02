Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $278.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

