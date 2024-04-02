Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $449.67

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $449.85.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 0.7 %

MDB stock opened at $356.09 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $198.72 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.43 and a 200-day moving average of $390.05.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,890. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.