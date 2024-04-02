Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$65.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$65.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

CM opened at C$68.32 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.69. The stock has a market cap of C$64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8183633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

