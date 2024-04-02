Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENTA opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
