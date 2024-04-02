Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $107.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

