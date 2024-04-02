Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target at $51.86

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

LITE stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

