Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $166.95

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of ILMN opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,636,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

