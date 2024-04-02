Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $336.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.36.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $329.59 on Tuesday. AON has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

