Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $25.60

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,100,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

