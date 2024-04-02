Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

