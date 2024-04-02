Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.