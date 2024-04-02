Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.23.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

