Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $20.30

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

