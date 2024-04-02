Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $172.50 Average PT from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

