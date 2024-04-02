Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target at $314.82

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

