PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
