Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $13.63

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,177.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,900,634 shares of company stock worth $717,485,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 143,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $14,163,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

