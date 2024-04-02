Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $5.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,968,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,681,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 474.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

