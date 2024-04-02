Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Safehold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 425.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 48,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.65%.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.