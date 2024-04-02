SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN stock opened at 61.67 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 54.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

