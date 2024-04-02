Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $22.88

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,171,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 128,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

