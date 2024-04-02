Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after acquiring an additional 211,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after buying an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

