Head-To-Head Contrast: Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -14.60% -9.97% -6.64% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Canna-Global Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $236.84 million 2.28 -$34.59 million ($0.18) -14.72 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Canna-Global Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

SmartRent has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SmartRent and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 3 0 2.75 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $4.18, indicating a potential upside of 57.55%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

SmartRent beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

