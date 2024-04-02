Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 88 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 29.61 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $71.73 billion $569.79 million 9.75

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy’s peers have a beta of -0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 925 4309 4201 77 2.36

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.56%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -15.89% 5.18% 0.32%

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy peers beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

