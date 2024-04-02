Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) PT at $68.50

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

