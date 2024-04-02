Financial Contrast: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 68.89% 66.48% 63.95% PrimeEnergy Resources 32.04% 24.48% 14.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and PrimeEnergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PrimeEnergy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $163.80 million 8.31 $110.39 million $2.84 12.11 PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.46 $48.66 million $13.47 7.45

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals



Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About PrimeEnergy Resources



PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

