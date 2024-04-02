Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 329,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

