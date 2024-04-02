Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Price Target at $34.40

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMP

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMP opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.