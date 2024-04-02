Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $171.00

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,329,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.95.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

