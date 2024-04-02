Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $171.00

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.95.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.