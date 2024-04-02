Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $34.42

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

