Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of FLNC opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.57.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
