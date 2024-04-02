Brokerages Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target at $31.85

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

