Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.07.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:CAH opened at $112.06 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
