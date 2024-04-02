Head-To-Head Comparison: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Service Properties Trust and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ready Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $11.08, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.87 billion 0.60 -$32.78 million ($0.20) -33.75 Ready Capital $945.81 million 1.63 $339.45 million $2.34 3.82

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ready Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Service Properties Trust pays out -400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -1.75% -2.50% -0.44% Ready Capital 35.69% 7.99% 1.54%

Risk & Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of September 30, 2023, SVC also owned 761 retail service-focused net lease properties totaling approximately 13.4 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

