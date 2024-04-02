Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) versus Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Financial Contrast

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acer and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acer and Key Tronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.65 Key Tronic $588.14 million 0.08 $5.16 million $0.41 11.27

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Acer. Acer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acer and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Key Tronic 0.72% 3.41% 1.10%

Summary

Key Tronic beats Acer on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, mobility, home appliances, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. Additionally, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. It also sells health supplements and manufactures lithium batteries. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

