Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $19.80

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $871.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 241,860 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,732,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 678,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

