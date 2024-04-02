Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 834,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stagwell by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Stagwell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

