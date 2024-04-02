Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

