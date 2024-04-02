Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

