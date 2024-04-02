International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.68 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

