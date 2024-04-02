Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
