Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
