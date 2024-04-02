Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

