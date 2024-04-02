Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.06. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 74,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 113,959 shares of company stock worth $466,521. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

