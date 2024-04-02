Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.