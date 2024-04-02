United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

